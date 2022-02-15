GAMB Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,715.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $76,715.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

