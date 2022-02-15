FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Cut by Analyst

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07.
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.