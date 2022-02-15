FY2023 Earnings Forecast for IMI plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35. IMI has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

