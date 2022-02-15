FY2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

NYSE:FMC opened at $115.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

