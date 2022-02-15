FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yum China in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. Yum China has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Yum China by 7.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Yum China by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

