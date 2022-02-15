FY2021 EPS Estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Raised by Truist Financial

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $1,390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $234,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and have sold 203,006 shares worth $1,564,632. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

