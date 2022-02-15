FY2021 EPS Estimates for Legal & General Group Plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Legal & General Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legal & General Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

LGGNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LGGNY opened at $18.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

