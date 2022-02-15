Fuse Network (FUSE) Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001516 BTC on exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $36.89 million and $1.59 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.89 or 0.06999125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,203.98 or 0.99999891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.