FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.09. 406,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,717,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,638,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

