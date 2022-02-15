FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.19 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.88 or 0.00105350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and approximately $132.54 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,894,244 coins and its circulating supply is 138,024,908 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.