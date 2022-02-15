FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

