FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.85. 1,331,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,579. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $3,384,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $1,672,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

