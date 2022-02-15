Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

FRSH stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,269,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,076,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,404,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,404,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

