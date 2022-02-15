Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $12.20 Million Position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,195,000.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
CADL opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.
CADL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Candel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Candel Therapeutics Profile
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
