Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,604 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2,771.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.