Franklin Resources Inc. Has $10.80 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,388 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

