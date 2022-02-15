Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6,068.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,961,000 after buying an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,816,000 after buying an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

YETI stock opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

