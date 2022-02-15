Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 69,073 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 719,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Primis Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Primis Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,867 shares of company stock worth $88,799. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FRST opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $354.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

