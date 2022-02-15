Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 25,175 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

SNA opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.05 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

