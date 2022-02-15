Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.750 EPS.

FELE traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $96.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 195,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

