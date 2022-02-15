Francine Kaufman Sells 163,870 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) insider Francine Kaufman sold 163,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $403,120.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Francine Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of Senseonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60.

SENS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 36,009,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,240,642. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $941.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 869.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 905,194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Senseonics by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

