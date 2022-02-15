Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.98 Million

Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report sales of $883.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $877.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $710.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $9.73 on Friday, reaching $320.08. 7,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $319.38 and a 200-day moving average of $316.08.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,719. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

