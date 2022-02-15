Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 31,378 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) by 87.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYL. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 228,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $41.52.

