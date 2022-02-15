Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.07 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,129,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,820,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,984,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.