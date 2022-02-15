Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDEN stock opened at €96.31 ($109.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.86. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($61.94) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($80.81).

