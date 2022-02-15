Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield by 16.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra High Yield alerts:

UJB opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra High Yield has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $80.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.