Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000.
iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $67.03.
