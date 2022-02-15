Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 47,663 Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 342,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,647 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 296.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

IRBO stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

