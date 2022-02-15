Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTK. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTK opened at $0.79 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,840,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156,337 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,387,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 520,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

