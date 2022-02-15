Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTK. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flotek Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
FTK opened at $0.79 on Monday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
Flotek Industries Company Profile
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
