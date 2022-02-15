FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $36,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.