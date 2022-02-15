First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Stock Price Down 2.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.61. 2,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.