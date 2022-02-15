First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. 2,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,297. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $392,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

