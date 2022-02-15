First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry Acquires 380 Shares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $732.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
