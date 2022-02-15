First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry Acquires 380 Shares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry bought 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $732.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.92. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

