First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Rose Marjorie Co Sells 7,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 7,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.55, for a total transaction of C$101,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,301.90.

FR opened at C$14.41 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

