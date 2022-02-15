First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $40.35 on Monday. First Capital has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

In other news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $137,458.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Capital by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

