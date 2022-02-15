First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FAF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

FAF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.17. 876,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,405. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First American Financial will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after buying an additional 776,467 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

