Financial Survey: Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) & Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Myovant Sciences and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 2 0 2.40 Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.89%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.15%. Given Myovant Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 22.13 -$255.13 million ($2.47) -5.66 Xenon Pharmaceuticals $32.17 million 52.60 -$28.84 million ($1.63) -20.12

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -115.18% N/A -33.33% Xenon Pharmaceuticals -328.86% -28.30% -25.63%

Volatility and Risk

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Myovant Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P. Kastelein and Michael R. Hayden on November 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.