Financial Survey: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

56.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Humacyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.98 million ($4.09) -1.29 Humacyte N/A N/A $1.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protara Therapeutics and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Humacyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 602.09%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 213.64%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Humacyte.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -24.90% -23.96% Humacyte N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders. The company was founded by Jesse Shefferman and Jacqueline Zummo in March 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Humacyte

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.