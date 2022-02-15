Financial Comparison: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) vs. Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 32.19% 8.91% 1.13% Itaú Unibanco 15.93% 17.62% 1.38%

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $630.16 million 4.45 $202.82 million $2.79 12.79 Itaú Unibanco $33.73 billion 1.47 $3.67 billion $0.56 9.04

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Banking System. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Columbia Banking System pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Itaú Unibanco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Itaú Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Columbia Banking System and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 4 2 0 2.33 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus price target of $39.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 6.13%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Itaú Unibanco.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Itaú Unibanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

