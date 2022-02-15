FIL Ltd Takes Position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $434,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $9,862,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter valued at $15,545,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Timothy Parsons acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunlight Financial Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

