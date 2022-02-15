FIL Ltd Sells 2,936 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.74 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

