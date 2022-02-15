FIL Ltd Invests $915,000 in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,372,000 after acquiring an additional 99,163 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.
In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,308. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
