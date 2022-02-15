FIL Ltd Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Catalent stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.