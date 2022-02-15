FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $5,972,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 127,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HTGC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.