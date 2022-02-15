FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $5,972,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at $2,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after buying an additional 127,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

