FIL Ltd Buys New Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TFS Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.63%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

