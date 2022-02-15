Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Up 173.3% in January

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the January 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
