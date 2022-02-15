Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Up 173.3% in January

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the January 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.