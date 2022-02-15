Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $104.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,686,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE opened at $36.39 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.