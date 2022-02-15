Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.58. 52,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,191. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

