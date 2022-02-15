Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 37,922.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.