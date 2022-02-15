Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 141.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $5,482,453. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $512.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

